Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 423,624 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRO. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

