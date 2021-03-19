Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $41.56

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.56, but opened at $43.14. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 469,199 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.21 and a beta of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares in the company, valued at $70,953,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,274,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 267,807.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 808,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marathon Patent Group by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

