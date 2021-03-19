Mark Hoad Sells 17,427 Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Stock

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) insider Mark Hoad sold 17,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £36,596.70 ($47,813.82).

Shares of LON:TTG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 209 ($2.73). 265,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,046. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The firm has a market cap of £364.96 million and a P/E ratio of 265.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 207.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 206.05. TT Electronics plc has a 1-year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 285 ($3.72).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 2.63%.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.