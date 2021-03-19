Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.80, but opened at $2.36. Marker Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 225,072 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Peter L. Hoang acquired 142,857 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Vera acquired 571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,564,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,852.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996 in the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

MRKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

The firm has a market cap of $123.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.