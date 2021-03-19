MarketPeak Hits Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One MarketPeak token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MarketPeak Token Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

