Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Shares Gap Up to $9.80

Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $10.30. Marlin Technology shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 36,200 shares trading hands.

About Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM)

Marlin Technology Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.