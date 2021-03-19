Maro (MARO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $54.72 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded up 77.3% against the US dollar. Maro has a total market cap of $74.85 million and $54.72 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.50 or 0.00630289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024351 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00034650 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 931,953,287 coins and its circulating supply is 474,928,131 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.