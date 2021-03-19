Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.46

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.46 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 98.12 ($1.28). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 96.85 ($1.27), with a volume of 1,777,581 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £614.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

