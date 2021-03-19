Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Sells $100,620.00 in Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MRTN traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 33,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,413. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 563.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after buying an additional 1,046,831 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 33.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,689,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after buying an additional 927,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marten Transport by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 717,757 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
Recommended Story: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.