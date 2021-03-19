Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Sells $100,620.00 in Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MRTN traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 33,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,413. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 563.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after buying an additional 1,046,831 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 33.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,689,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after buying an additional 927,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marten Transport by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 717,757 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

