Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Gap Up to $2.94

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $3.21. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $115.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 2.99.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $180.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 565,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 164,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

