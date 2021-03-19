Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Gap Up to $2.94

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $3.21. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $115.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 2.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 565,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 164,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
