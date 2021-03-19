MASQ Trading Up 19.2% This Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $11,826.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.73 or 0.00452612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00065336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00139238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00063766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.38 or 0.00665847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00077072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,059,738 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.