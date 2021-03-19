MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) COO Robert E. Apple Sells 16,422 Shares

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $99.38.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in MasTec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.