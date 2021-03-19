Master Contract Token (MCT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $79,879.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $584,189.21 and approximately $79,879.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,831.45 or 0.03107827 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00021031 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

