Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Match Group comprises approximately 3.9% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,333,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 278.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 359.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.31. The stock had a trading volume of 28,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,011. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of -222.94, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.16. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

