Matrexcoin (MAC) Price Hits $0.0135

Matrexcoin (CURRENCY:MAC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Matrexcoin has a total market capitalization of $299,747.79 and approximately $1.00 worth of Matrexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Matrexcoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Matrexcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,749.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,818.65 or 0.03095630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.83 or 0.00348648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.28 or 0.00919648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.20 or 0.00391844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.18 or 0.00364565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00251610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021048 BTC.

About Matrexcoin

Matrexcoin (MAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. Matrexcoin’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,176,440 coins. The Reddit community for Matrexcoin is /r/matrexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrexcoin’s official Twitter account is @machinecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrexcoin’s official website is matrexcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Machinecoin is a free and decentralized peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that is completely open source and uses TimeTravel as a proof-of-work algorithm. Machinecoin operates with no central authority or any banks; managing transactions and the issuing of Machinecoins is carried out collectively by the network itself. Paper Wallets allow to store Machinecoins offline and even much more safer than this can be done with any fiat money. Exchanges can be used to trade Machinecoins with Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies. Work can be done with Machinecoin either as an employer or as an employee. “

