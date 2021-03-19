Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Hits $0.0584 on Major Exchanges

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 51.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Matrix AI Network token can now be bought for $0.0584 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 161.9% higher against the US dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $12.51 million and $1.55 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

