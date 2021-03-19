Maverick Chain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,484.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $316,809.53 and approximately $3,484.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.81 or 0.00451986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00062959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00141945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00063651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.41 or 0.00692644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00075848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

