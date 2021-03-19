MAX Exchange Token (MAX) One Day Volume Tops $1.02 Million

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $879,547.17 and approximately $1.02 million worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 90.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,832.42 or 0.99859025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00038649 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012072 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.15 or 0.00388939 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.00277605 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.12 or 0.00753821 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00075745 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005095 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

