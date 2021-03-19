Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 165,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $88.03 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

