M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.06

Shares of M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.06 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.22). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.17), with a volume of 42,409 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40. The firm has a market cap of £202.40 million and a PE ratio of -166.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 133.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.06.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

In other news, insider Moray MacLennan purchased 561,798 shares of M&C Saatchi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £500,000.22 ($653,253.49). Also, insider Gareth Davis purchased 8,470 shares of M&C Saatchi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £12,450.90 ($16,267.18). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 590,268 shares of company stock valued at $53,825,112.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.