McBride (LON:MCB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.13

McBride plc (LON:MCB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.13 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 87.20 ($1.14). McBride shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.14), with a volume of 384,260 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.08 million and a P/E ratio of 12.43.

About McBride (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

