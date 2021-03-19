McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.44

Shares of McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.44 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 33.20 ($0.43). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 32.30 ($0.42), with a volume of 317,661 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,352.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.29. The company has a market capitalization of £37.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38.

McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, evening meals, non-food, health and beauty products, chilled and frozen foods, household products, and news and magazines, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

