McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,212 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.17. 133,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,327. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.19. The company has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

