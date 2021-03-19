McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) Insider John Bennetts Sells 25,000 Shares

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) insider John Bennetts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$11.21 ($8.01), for a total value of A$280,225.00 ($200,160.71).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. McMillan Shakespeare’s payout ratio is -688.17%.

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, novated leasing, disability plan management, asset management, and related financial products and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management, and Retail Financial Services.

