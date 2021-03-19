Mdex (MDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $224.02 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $4.06 or 0.00006873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $309.45 million and approximately $224.02 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.48 or 0.00452453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00064925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00141389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00061952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.32 or 0.00675480 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00076228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

