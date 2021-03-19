MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $75.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. 117,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 150,103 shares.The stock last traded at $45.37 and had previously closed at $46.70.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAX. William Blair began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $34,781,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $19,989,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $5,392,000.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

