Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.43% of Medifast worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MED opened at $234.74 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MED. B. Riley raised their price objective on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

