Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to announce sales of $265.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.90 million and the highest is $269.70 million. Medpace posted sales of $230.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $192,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,930,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,702 shares of company stock worth $43,204,499. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Medpace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace stock opened at $160.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $177.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.00.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

