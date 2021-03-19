Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $811.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will announce sales of $811.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $637.58 million and the highest is $985.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported sales of $811.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

