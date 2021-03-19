Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of MRD opened at C$10.90 on Friday. Melcor Developments has a 52-week low of C$5.58 and a 52-week high of C$11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.09. The stock has a market cap of C$361.12 million and a PE ratio of 12.63.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

