Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of MRD opened at C$10.90 on Friday. Melcor Developments has a 52-week low of C$5.58 and a 52-week high of C$11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.09. The stock has a market cap of C$361.12 million and a PE ratio of 12.63.
About Melcor Developments
