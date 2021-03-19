Meme Reaches Market Capitalization of $78.28 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $78.28 million and $9.60 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Meme token can now be bought for approximately $2,795.68 or 0.04785293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.52 or 0.00389432 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005096 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00030171 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

