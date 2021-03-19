Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Hits Market Cap of $1.53 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0513 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $15,763.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.54 or 0.00387615 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005079 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.79 or 0.04758844 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

