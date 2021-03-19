MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,436.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,975.50 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.38 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,735.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,491.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.17.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

