Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 14,773 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 167.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 374,172 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $68.94.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $558,959.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,297 shares of company stock worth $10,227,965 over the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.