Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,813 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,904,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Repligen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $9,740,703. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $200.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.91, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

