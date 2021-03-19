Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 5,437 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in OneMain by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,434,000 after buying an additional 122,555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in OneMain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in OneMain by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 514,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,754,000 after buying an additional 215,400 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of OMF opened at $54.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $3.95 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

