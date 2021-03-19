Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69,737 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 180,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 64,941 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 732.9% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 71,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63,068 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,433,000.

ARKW stock opened at $150.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.41. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $191.13.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.