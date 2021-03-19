Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. Berry Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $150.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.41. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

