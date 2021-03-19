Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 131.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in News were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in News during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in News by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in News by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter worth about $148,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

News stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

