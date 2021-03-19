Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.47% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

