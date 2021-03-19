Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,834 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $86.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day moving average of $87.28. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

