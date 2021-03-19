Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,924 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,979,000 after acquiring an additional 346,955 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 19.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 2.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,591,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $168,042.68. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,112 shares of company stock valued at $18,446,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

