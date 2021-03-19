Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 4,456 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,889,000 after buying an additional 132,652 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,825,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,745,000 after buying an additional 31,992 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,396,000 after buying an additional 1,676,149 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,597,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,769,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,114,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,628,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.