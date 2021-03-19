Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 2,962 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $301.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.34 and a 52 week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.14.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $1,624,887.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,011,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

