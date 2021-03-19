Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,706 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 113,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 591,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 90,894 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORAN shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.48 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

