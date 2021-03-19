Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

RWX stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

