Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 32,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

In other Ross Stores news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total transaction of $400,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 411,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,797,554.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,047 shares of company stock worth $21,675,577. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $123.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $127.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

