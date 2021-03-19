Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,489 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $213.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.52 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.