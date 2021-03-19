Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

