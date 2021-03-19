Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 54,508 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of OneMain by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 514,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,754,000 after acquiring an additional 215,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMF. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $3.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.08%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.